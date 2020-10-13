Bollywood Versus Times Now & Republic: All You Need to Know

The film industry has particularly taken offence to the alleged use of derogatory terms such as 'DIRT', 'FILTH', 'SCUM' and 'DRUGGIES' for Bollywood. These news platforms have also allegedly used expressions such as "THIS IS THE DIRTIEST INDUSTRY IN THE COUNTRY" and "COCAINE and LSD DRENCHED BOLLYWOOD" in their broadcasts.

The suit claims that the privacy of the members of the industry is being invaded and their reputation is being irreparably damaged by the alleged smear campaign run by these news channels.