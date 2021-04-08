Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Get Official Release In Telugu
The teaser will release on the big screen with Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'
Alia Bhatt shared a surprise for her fans with the announcement that her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi will also release in Telugu. The actress shared a video of herself periodically talking in Telugu to express her excitement. The release of the Telugu teaser will happen on the big screen with Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film Vakeel Saab.
"It is such and honour, and so exciting to me, to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab," she said. She also wished the best of luck to actor Pawan Kalyan and the crew.
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and production house Pen Studios decided to add the Telugu variant to the film. Tollywood films have had great success in Telugu and in other languages.
Vakeel Saab stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. It's scheduled to release worldwide on 9 April 2021. The movie is the remake of Hindi film titled Pink released in 2016. The cast of Pink included Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and in inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She will portray the role of an influential madam in Kamathipura. The movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi appear in extended cameos. It's scheduled to release on 30 July.
