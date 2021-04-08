Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Get Official Release In Telugu

"It is such and honour, and so exciting to me, to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab," she said. She also wished the best of luck to actor Pawan Kalyan and the crew.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and production house Pen Studios decided to add the Telugu variant to the film. Tollywood films have had great success in Telugu and in other languages.

Vakeel Saab stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. It's scheduled to release worldwide on 9 April 2021. The movie is the remake of Hindi film titled Pink released in 2016. The cast of Pink included Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.