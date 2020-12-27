Case Against Alia Bhatt, Bhansali for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious next film and one of Alia Bhatt’s most talked about forthcoming films, has run into legal trouble. The film is based on writer Hussain Zaidi’s book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around the life of Mumbai-based brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, Gangubai’s adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah as filed a case against Bhansali, Bhatt, Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges, who did the original research for Zaidi’s book.

According to a report in The Print, 74-year-old Shah has specifically objected to the book’s second part which has details of Gangubai’s life. Shah has termed the contents of the book defamatory in nature and an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty.

For now, Shah has sought a permanent order restraining the printing and circulation of the book, deleting of specific chapters and halting production of the film. The first hearing in the case took place on Tuesday, and the defendants have been given time till 7 January to respond.