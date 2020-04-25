After Angrezi Medium on OTT platform, Laxmmi Bomb could also be soon available for your comfortable home viewing. According to a Mid-day report, Disney+Hotstar is in talks with Akshay Kumar to get the release rights of Laxmmi Bomb, which was slated to hit theatres on May 22. While some producers in the industry have decided to wait it out till theatres reopen, others are trying to strike a deal with the OTT platforms.A source told Mid-day, “Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June. Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release.”Akshay Kumar is contemplating if releasing the horror-comedy — a remake of the Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) — online will be a wise move. “Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties makes losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them,” the source told Mid-day. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)