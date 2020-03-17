Karni Sena Disrupts Akshay Kumar-Starrer Prithviraj’s Shoot

Akshay Kumar was not present at the spot during the time of the incident. “We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film’s script. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated,” Makrana said on Monday, 16 March..

“Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance,” he added. Produced by Yashraj Films, Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. Earlier, she shared a glimpse of her first look from the film on Instagram. Manushi will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita.

The photo shows a silhouette of Manushi. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”