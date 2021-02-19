Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Bell Bottom' Gets a Release Date

Some time back Akshay took to social media to unveil a new poster of the film and thanked the cast and crew for helping to complete the shoot during the coronavirus pandemic. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted", Akshay had written.

The team had gone to the UK to shoot Bell Bottom in August last year and finished it on 30 September.