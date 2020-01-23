Akshay’s Production ‘Durgavati’ Starring Bhumi Goes on Floors

On 23 January, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to share that her next outing Durgavati was finally going on floors. She shared a photo in which she seems to be seeking the blessings of goddess Durga.

The caption reads, “With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :)“