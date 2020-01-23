Akshay’s Production ‘Durgavati’ Starring Bhumi Goes on Floors
On 23 January, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to share that her next outing Durgavati was finally going on floors. She shared a photo in which she seems to be seeking the blessings of goddess Durga.
The caption reads, “With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :)“
Akshay Kumar also took to social media to share the same. He wrote, “#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes , as always need your best wishes as well”
Durgavati is being produced by Akshay Kumar. On 30 November, Akshay had taken to social media to share the announcement of Durgavati.
He had tweeted, “EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKuma, produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck”
He also shared a photo, wherein Bhumi, Ashok, producers Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra and he is seen holding placards introducing themselves. Bhumi will play the lead in the film.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz. Good Newwz also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is about two couples who fall victim to an erroneous mix up of sperm samples during their IVF procedures.
Bhumi was last seen in Bala, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Bala followed the story of a prematurely bald man.
