Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The actor made the announcement in a webinar with Disney+ Hotstar, where the platform also charted out the release plan from July to October.Talking about his role in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay opened up about how this was the most challenging role he has ever shot for. "This was the most mentally-intensive role I have ever played in my life, and the credit of getting that right goes to my director Lawrence. He introduced me to a version of myself I didn't know existed. I am playing the role of a transperson, and I was aware that I must do this with full honestly because I don't want to offend any community."Movies Are the Birthright of Theatres: Akshay on OTT ReleasesAkshay added,"Usually, I am not someone who goes in for many re-takes but for this one, I was happy to give as many re-takes because I wanted to get it right and have the maximum acting potential show through. I was genuinely excited about each day on the sets and shooting this project."He continued, "Not just that, playing this role has definitely given me more understanding of gender and gender equality and also given me more lessons to not be ignorant about people around us."The actor also opened up about how wearing a saree was quite a bit of a challenge. "It was simply graceful to wear a saree for Laxmmi Bomb. It was an experience. However, it was extremely difficult for me to handle the saree. My stylist would help me out after every shot. Hats off to women who handle sarees like a pro".The release date of the film has not been announced yet.