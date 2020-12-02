Akshay Kumar Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai

Yogi Adityanath is in Mumbai to attend a listing ceremony for municipal bonds issued by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation at the Bombay Stock Exchange. According to reports, he is expected to meet various industrialists and Bollywood personalities over his two-day visit, including N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Randeep Hooda.

According to PTI, Yogi Adityanath had previously held a conference with film industry celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Udit Narayan in September, where he announced his support for the construction of a Film City in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is being touted by the state government as the "biggest" film city in the country. Around 1,000 acres of land have reportedly been set aside for the project near Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area with 780 acres demarcated for industrial purposes, such as the setting up of studios, and 220 acres reserved for commercial use.