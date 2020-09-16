Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to Release on 9 November

'Laxmmi Bomb' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Motion poster of 'Laxmmi Bomb'
On 16 September, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release date for his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on 9 November on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kumar also released a motion poster of the film, which says "When the outcast becomes outraged."

He tweeted, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali"

Earlier, during a webinar with Disney+ Hotstar, Kumar had spoken about how Laxmmi Bomb was the most challenging role he has ever done.

“This was the most mentally-intensive role I have ever played in my life, and the credit of getting that right goes to my director Lawrence. He introduced me to a version of myself I didn't know existed. I am playing the role of a transperson, and I was aware that I must do this with full honestly because I don’t want to offend any community.”
Akshay Kumar

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011).

