Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to Release on 9 November

On 16 September, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release date for his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on 9 November on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kumar also released a motion poster of the film, which says "When the outcast becomes outraged."

He tweeted, "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali"

Take a look: