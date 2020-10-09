'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Dons a New Avatar

Earlier, during a webinar with Disney+ Hotstar, Kumar had spoken about how Laxmmi Bomb was the most challenging role he has ever done.

“This was the most mentally-intensive role I have ever played in my life, and the credit of getting that right goes to my director Lawrence. He introduced me to a version of myself I didn't know existed. I am playing the role of a transperson, and I was aware that I must do this with full honestly because I don’t want to offend any community”, the actor had said.

Laxmmi Bomb will release in Disney+Hotstar on 9 November.