An old video of Akshay Kumar learning to fly in a jet suit has now started going viral clocking over million views on YouTube. The video was first put out on YouTube in October 2019, by Gravity Industries, a pioneering aeronautical innovation company. Khliladi Kumar is seen wearing a 1050 Bhp jet suit made by Gravity. The actor was trained for hours before they even let him try the suit.The video begins with the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, Richard Browning, flying out to meet Akshay in a jet suit at the Gravity training site in the UK. Later Browning takes Akshay through the various parts and gadgets attached to the jet suit before the actor himself trains after wearing one.Here is the viral video of Akshay training in his jet suit: