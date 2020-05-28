Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar has stepped up to extend his help in every way possible. Now, the actor has come to the rescue of daily-wage workers, who are struggling with their daily bread because of film and TV shoots coming to an unexpected halt, as per a report by mid-day. He donated Rs 45 lakh for the members of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA).Joint secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl, said that they were grateful to Akshay for extending a helping hand during this crisis. “Our executive committee member and actor Ayub Khan started this initiative. He reached out to Javed Jaaferi, who in turn got us in touch with Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar”.Akshay Kumar Steps out for Shoot, Takes All Precautions“Akshay and Sajid transferred Rs 3000 each to the bank accounts of 1500 daily-wage earners. They have also assured of any help possible in future”, Behl said.Earlier, Akshay contributed Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and saluted the two head constables who lost their lives recently due to coronavirus. He paid his tribute to the two head constables and also urged everyone to do their bit by contributing. He wrote, “I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”Among other initiatives, the actor also contributed Rs 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits. He had also pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund.(Inputs: mid-day)Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 3 Crores to BMC For PPEs & Masks We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.