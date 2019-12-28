Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer Unite in ‘Sooryavanshi’: Watch Video

On the one year anniversary of his last cop film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes of his cop universe in the next film Sooryavanshi, which will introduce Akshay Kumar as the new cop in Goa.

After the success of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham franchise and Simmba, Rohit is all set to expand his cop universe with Akshay-starrer Sooryavanshi.

The video shared by the filmmaker has a voiceover by Ajay’s Singham Bhalerao, with scenes from Simmba and a sneak peek at an action scene featuring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer together. In the scene the three are seen firing away at the bad guys.