Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer Unite in ‘Sooryavanshi’: Watch Video
On the one year anniversary of his last cop film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes of his cop universe in the next film Sooryavanshi, which will introduce Akshay Kumar as the new cop in Goa.
After the success of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham franchise and Simmba, Rohit is all set to expand his cop universe with Akshay-starrer Sooryavanshi.
The video shared by the filmmaker has a voiceover by Ajay’s Singham Bhalerao, with scenes from Simmba and a sneak peek at an action scene featuring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer together. In the scene the three are seen firing away at the bad guys.
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the Sooryavanshi video and announced the release date of the film, 27 March, 2020.
"#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!” he wrote.
Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.
Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, with cameos from Singham and Simmba.
