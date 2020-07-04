Ajay Devgn to Make a Film on Galwan Valley Incident in Ladakh

The Galwan Valley has been in the news for over a month now and while diplomatic deliberation over the region continues, Ajay Devgn FFlilms is all set to make a film make a movie on the standoff incidents that unfolded in June 2020.

The production house has joined hands to showcase the strength of our Indian Army during the recent Galwan Valley incident which took place on 15th June 2020. It will narrate the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army. The cast and other crew are under finalisation.