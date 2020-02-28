Ajay Devgn to Star and Produce Hindi Remake of Tamil Film ‘Kaithi’
Ajay Devgn has announced that he will be starring in a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. The actor took to Twitter to share this information. He also mentioned that the film is slated for a 12 February 2021 release.
Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021”
Kaithi is the story of Dilli, a convict who has recently been freed, who is on a mission to find his daughter who he has never met before. However, challenges come his way as he gets caught in a face-off between the cops and drug lords. Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead.
In January, posters of Devgn’s next film Maidaan were released. They showed the actor in action as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While sharing the poster on Twitter, Devgn wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.” (This is the story of Indian football’s golden phase, and its most successful coach.)
In another poster, Devgn can be seen kicking a football. The caption reads, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai” (One person is enough to bring about a chance)
Directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film will also star Keerthy Suresh. The actor, who has so far worked in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, will be making her Bollywood debut with Maidaan.
