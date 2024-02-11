'Affected Aamir Deeply': Kiran Rao On Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure

Kiran added that everyone was happy to see the positive response on social media after Laal Singh Chaddha released on OTT. "I am really happy that people are responding well on social media after Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT release because I do feel the film did not get as much of a chance. But it did not work and we do have to accept the fact that the audiences did not like it or did not want to see it.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.