Adipurush Box Office Collection: Prabhas' Film Continues To Struggle On Day 6

Adipurush continues to struggle at the box office with Wednesday's earnings adding up to around ₹ 3.25 crore net, reports Box Office India. However, the film managed to make good numbers in its first weekend.
Om Raut's contemporary retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana made Rs 300 crore worldwide over the weekend. However, on Monday, the collections declined and the trend continued. After failing to pass the Monday test, collecting a meagre Rs 8 crore, it collected Rs 10 crore nett, as per reports.
The film drew flak for its loosely written dialogues.
Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan who essay the roles of Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh respectively. The film also stars Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Sunny Singh as Shesh.
