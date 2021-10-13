Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli on Their Characters in ‘Rashmi Rocket’

The cast of the film includes Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli alongside Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. Banerjee essays the role of a lawyer who decides to file a case in the High Court on Rashmi’s behalf, while Painyuli plays an army officer and athlete who falls in love with Rashmi.

Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli spoke to The Quint about the film, their characters, and their choices as actors.