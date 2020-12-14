Aanand L Rai Set to Direct Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to direct a biopic on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

