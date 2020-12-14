Aanand L Rai Set to Direct Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand

A formal announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to direct a biopic on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "“A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]".

Details about the cast are yet to be announced. Aanand L Rai also hasn't made a formal statement regarding the same.

As of now the filmmaker is shooting a romantic drama titled Atrangi Re. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

