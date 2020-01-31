Aamir Khan Goes ‘Clean-Shaven’ for Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan's new look for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddharecently surfaced on social media from a shoot in Gurgaon. It’s his third look from the movie, after his turban-attire and hobo-look. Being the perfectionist he is, Aamir has always aced every character he sets his eyes on. We can see him sporting a clean-shaven face with a crew cut hairstyle this time; reminding us of a young Aamir.
Take a look at some photos and videos from the set:
Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chouhan is an official remake of Hollywood's cult classic Forrest Grump starring Tom Hanks. It is speculated that the movie has great potential to become a blockbuster. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor opposite each other. Currently, the movie is being shot in Gurgaon and is expected to hit theatres during Christmas. Its concept is adapted keeping the Indian sensibilities in mind and is already the most awaited movie of the year.
While shooting for the film in Jaisalmer, Aamir Khan was spotted in his new look. Fans of the original Forrest Gump starring Hollywood mega-star Tom Hanks were quick to point out how his appearance has been done to the T.
Before that, Aamir had also shared his turban look from the film. In the photo shared, the actor donned a turban and has a long beard. He is wearing a pink and blue check shirt with a matching pink turban. He is holding some kind of a gift box in his hand.
“Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha,” reads the caption.
Take a look:
