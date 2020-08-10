Aamir-Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to Release on Christmas 2021

The release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by a year. The film, which was originally slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year, will now release in December next year.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, "NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios".