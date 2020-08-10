Aamir-Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to Release on Christmas 2021
The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.
The release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by a year. The film, which was originally slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year, will now release in December next year.
Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, "NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios".
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles. The coronavirus pandemic led to the production of the film being hit abruptly.
On Monday, pictures of Aamir from Turkey surfaced on social media. The actor is reportedly planning to recommence filming there.
