Aamir Thanks Akshay for Postponing Release of ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for agreeing to shift the release date of their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, as Laal Singh Chaddha was about to release on the same day during Christmas.

Aamir wrote: “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”