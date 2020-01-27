Aamir Thanks Akshay for Postponing Release of ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for agreeing to shift the release date of their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, as Laal Singh Chaddha was about to release on the same day during Christmas.
Aamir wrote: “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”
To which Akshay Kumar replied “Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon.” He also shared his new look from Bachchan Pandey. Akshay is seen sporting a fierce look.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film will star Aamir and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Bachchan Pandey, on the other hand, will see Akshay Kumar starring opposite his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )