Sequel to ‘PK’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan In the Pipeline?

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor may return with a sequel to PK.
While Vidhu Vinod Chopra had told The Quint recently that the third Munna Bhai film was very much on and would most likely release next year, there’s also a sequel to PK planned by the filmmaker. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma had released in 2014 and went on to become a huge blockbuster. Speaking to Mid-Day, Chopra said that there is a good chance that there will be a sequel to PK.
“We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” Chopra said. PK features Aamir Khan as an extra-terrestrial being, who loses communication with his spaceship and is stuck on planet earth. In the end of the film we see Aamir Khan with Ranbir Kapoor a fellow alien from his planet who has come to visit earth. PK is the fifth highest grossing film in Indian cinema and with Ranbir’s entry the possibilities of a sequel are endless, the ball as Chopra says is in writer Abhijat Joshi’s court now.
It’s clear that Chopra who is the producer of the Munna Bhai franchise and PK will not rush into making a sequel just for the sake of it. “Can you imagine we still don’t have the third Munna Bhai. The film will make Rs 500 - 1000 crore but because Abhijat and me and Raju are not happy with the script, we are working on it, hopefully it will come out next year, but till we are happy with the script we are not going to make it. But what that makes us in the eyes of the studios is that we are dumb-asses,” said Chopra to The Quint in an interview earlier this month.
