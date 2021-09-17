Pic: Aamir Khan & Team Wrap 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Shoot

In the photo, Atul can be seen cutting a cake with the name of the film written on it. "It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !! #aamirkhan @AndhareAjit", Atul captioned the pic.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which went on floors last year, was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 drama Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.