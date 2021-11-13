50 Years of Anubhav: A Brilliant Film That Explores the Journey That is Marriage

There is one brief discussion between Amar and his colleague where they ponder over the unique hurdles faced in marriage, unlike other relationships. And even though Amar is largely at fault in this relationship, he points out one important thing about marriage - how sometimes two good people too can not make a good couple with each other. And even though it is the men we hear speak more, Anubhav is clearly told from Meeta’s point of view, as she seeks her identity and challenges the status quo, showing great willingness to take charge of her life - for it is Meeta, not Amar, who has understood how she serves more like embellishment to her marriage, instead of being an integral part of it. Such is Meeta’s longing for a ‘normal’ marriage that she even accepts the patriarchal framework it usually calls for, brightening up when Hari refers to her as “Bahu.” There is a very melancholic quality to Meeta’s joy when she enthusiastically asks Hari how Amar usually takes his tea, even though they have been married for 6 years. A similar feeling erupts later when Amar learns about Meeta’s singing prowess from someone else.

Keeping in sync with the couple’s attempt to rejuvenate their marriage, Bhattacharya shifts to a happy, rose-tinted view to trace their progress. There is a distinct dreamy quality to the film (photographed by Nando Bhattacharya) from this point onwards, which becomes most evident in the song sequences (composed by Kanu Roy and penned by Gulzar and Kapil Kumar). In one particularly neat stroke, he captures the before and after imagery of the home, by panning to a large mirror at two different points in the story. The first time he pans, we see a bunch of bored servants gossiping about their bosses whereas the next time he does, we see Amar and Meeta entertaining a few select guests with all the open-heartedness and warmth.