'Brahmastra' to '83': Films to Look Forward to in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on several big ticket releases in 2020, including films with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Though films like Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Baaghi 3, Thappad, hit theatres at the start of the year, a few opted for an online release and others were pushed to 2021.

Here's a list of films that are awaiting release in 2021.