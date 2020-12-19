'Brahmastra' to '83': Films to Look Forward to in 2021
Will 2021 be a movie lover’s dream year? Watch out for these big releases in the coming year.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on several big ticket releases in 2020, including films with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.
Though films like Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Baaghi 3, Thappad, hit theatres at the start of the year, a few opted for an online release and others were pushed to 2021.
Here's a list of films that are awaiting release in 2021.
'Sooryavanshi'
Part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi was expected to release on 27 March. The premiere of the big budget, action film, which stars an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Industry analysts speculate the film could open in theatres in the first quarter of 2021.
'83'
Based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, 83 was scheduled for 10 April 2020. The Kabir Khan directorial stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The makers had started promotions for the film's release by releasing posters of each actor in character on social media.
83 is now expected to release in 2021.
'Roohi Afza
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aamna Sharif and Ronit Roy, Roohi Afza was all set for release on 10 April 2020 alongside 83.
The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. This is Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.
'Brahmastra'
On 6 March 2019, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukherjee flew to Prayagraj for the unveiling of the Brahmastra logo. Around 150 drones lit up the sky to form the film's logo at Kumbh on Mahashivratri. The film was initially to release in May 2020 and then December 2020.
Uday Shankar, Chairman, Star and Disney India, has said the film is expected to release next year
The Girl on the Train
Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train was said to release on 8 May. The film is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood title, which was based on Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name. In the film, Parineeti plays an alcoholic divorcee who gets involved in the investigation of a missing person.
'Radhe'
Salman Khan-starrer Radhe was supposed to be the superstar's big Eid release this year on 22 May. In October, Salman Khan shared a picture on Twitter, revealing that he is shooting for the film. Sharing his photo from Radhe sets, Salman Khan wrote, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good."
There were rumours that the Salman Khan-starrer might take the digital route but the makers have refuted them.
'Shamshera'
Ranbir Kapoor's period film Shamshera was expected to release on 31 July.
Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe that leads the fight against the British. Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in the film - the titular character of Shamshera and his father. Vaani Kapoor essays a dancer.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Aahana Kumra, Pitobash and Tridha Choudhury.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. Along with a change in the director, the film also has a fresh cast with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani but the theme remains the same. The film was expected to release on 31 July. Production is said to restart in December in Mumbai.
Filming was affected in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 from this month and we will try to finish it by February-March. We will shoot in Mumbai first and then in Lucknow," Anees Bazmee told PTI.
Jersey
Shahid Kapoor was all set for the release of another south remake after the success of Kabir Singh. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film follows the life of a cricketer who stopped playing the game 10 years ago but now gets back on the pitch with a special motive. Starring Shahid alongside Mrunal Thakur, Jersey was expected to release on 28 August.
The film has reportedly finished its shooting and the lead actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap of Jersey recently.
With big money riding on each of these films, will the makers run into fights in the coming year over the release dates and the number of screens?
