Watch: Bollywood Actors’ Lookalikes Show Support for Shah Rukh Khan

The lookalikes include that of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actors' lookalikes voice their support for Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan.</p></div>
As many people show their support for Shah Rukh Khan, right from fans to people from the industry, there is another group of people standing in solidarity with the star.

Lookalikes of famous Bollywood actors including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan himself, along with many others have expressed their support for SRK.

In a video that has gone viral, the lookalikes are chanting, "Shah Rukh bhai, hum aapke saath hai (Shah Rukh sir, we are with you)." They have also voiced their support for Aryan Khan, who remains in Arthur Road Jail

Watch the video here:

Aryan Khan has filed a bail plea with the Bombay High Court after his bail was rejected by a special Mumbai court. His hearing is scheduled for 26 October. He was first named in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case at the beginning of this month.

