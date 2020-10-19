Bigg Boss Season 14: How to View List of Contestants, Vote Online
Here is how you can view the contestant list for Bigg Boss Season 14 and vote for your favourite contestant online.
The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October. From singer Rahul Vaidya to South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli, quite a few participants managed to clear the 'Bigg Boss Quotient' tests and enter the house.
On the other hand, four contestants (Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Sara Gurpal and Rubina) got rejected by Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla.
Here is the list of Bigg Boss Season 14 contestants who are currently inside the house:
- Rahul Vaidya
- Pavitra Punia
- Shehzaad Deol
- Abhinav Shukla
- Nikki Tamboli
- Eijaz Khan
- Jasmin Bhasin
- Jaan Kumar Sanu
- Rubina Dilaik
- Nishant Malkani
Here are different ways through which you can vote and save your favourite contestant from getting eliminated.
Bigg Boss Season 14 Voting: Through VOOT App
- Download the Voot app in your phone
- Sign in through your Google or Facebook account
- Search for Bigg Boss 14, “Vote Now”. As you select the option, all the nominated contestants will be displayed with their pictures on your screen
- Choose your favourite contestant and click the submit button
- Your vote has been submitted.
Bigg Boss Season 14 Voting: Through Website
- Open the Voot website on your laptop or desktop by browsing for voot.com
- Sign in through your Google or Facebook account
- Search for Bigg Boss 14, “VOTE NOW” in the search bar
- The nominated contestants will be displayed on your screen along with their pictures
- Now, just click your favourite housemate and submit your vote.
