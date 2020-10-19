Bigg Boss Season 14: How to View List of Contestants, Vote Online

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October. From singer Rahul Vaidya to South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli, quite a few participants managed to clear the 'Bigg Boss Quotient' tests and enter the house.

On the other hand, four contestants (Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Sara Gurpal and Rubina) got rejected by Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla.

Here is the list of Bigg Boss Season 14 contestants who are currently inside the house: