Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Updates, Episode 15: Abdu Rozik Enters; Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman says to Jad that whatever he did in the house might seem normal to him but it is not right. He also says that the viewers are extremely forgiving but conservative. They would not want to see such obscene things on the screen.

Salman also tells that he would not be a host if all this continues. Jad sincerely apologises to him and everyone who had to witness the disrespectful behaviour. He swears on his daughter while asking for forgiveness. Salman is surprised to know he has a daughter.

He says that this should all the more stop him from being disrespectful to women. Once Salman exits, Jiya breaks into tears. She leaves the living area while others are seated.

Jad also seems extremely upset so Cyrus and Abdu start consoling him. Abdu says that it is okay now since he has asked for forgiveness. Jad says that he has been wanting to say sorry ever since the incident happened.

Jiya also joins Abdu and Jad. Both Abdu and Jiya try to console Jad. The episode for today, Saturday, 1 July, ends here.

