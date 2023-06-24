Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 8 Written Update: First Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan on 24 June 2023: The episode started with Salman Khan greeting all the fans on Bigg Boss Stage. Salman said that BB OTT has become quite famous and audience are liking the show.
Jad told Akansha that she is similar to him in many ways. Jia and Palak were seen commenting on the outfit of Bebika. They said that the color of the outfit is gaudy and outdated.
Jia and Palak called Jad and told him that he has a sexy body and he should just wear apron. Both said watching him is a treat to eyes. Akansha called Cyrus selfish and told Palak that he didn't let me sleep because he started workout too early in the morning.
Palak told Avinash that she could not understand his reason of nomination. Avinash replied that you are not receptive and don't listen at all. Both got into and argument and started shouting on each other. Palak told Avinash that he has a bad mouth and speaks non-sense.
While Jad and Jia were hugging, Bebika and Manisha said Jia is just seeking attention and gets jealous if any other girl goes close to Jad.
Manish Paul entered the Bigg Boss house to promote his web series Rafuchakkar in which he has a role of con man to play. Manish gave housemates a task in which they had to give some titles to each other.
Falak gave Kaamchori Mera Naam title to Cyrus. Jad gave I, Me, Myself title to Jia and said she gives full comfort and attention to herself. Aaliya gave Nautanki Mera Naam title to Bebika.
Manisha gave Mai Jhooti Mai Makkaar title to Akansha. Palak gave Thugna Mera Kaam Hai title to Pooja Bhat. Abhishek gave Nakli Rani Sasta Raja title to Pooja and Cyrus. Bebika gave Mujhe Gandh Pasand Hai title to Abhishek. Avinash gave Full Idiot title to Manisha Rani. Pooja gave Mai Footage Ki Deewani Hu title to Manisha.
Manish told housemates that whatever they are doing is liked by the audience and left the house.
Salman Khan asked contestants, who feels Pooja doesn't treat everyone equally. Palak raised her hand and said that Pooja has a preconceived notion about her and is biased towards her. Manisha Rani said that Pooja is really good and kind hearted.
Salman gave a task to housemates and told them to give film titles to each other. Avinash was asked to give Mai Anadi Tu Khiladi title to somebody. Avinash said it is Palak and Akansha. Salman said it is Pooja and Cyrus.
Housemates were asked to give Yeh Dukh Kaahe Khatam title to someone. Everybody replied that it is Akansha but Salman Khan said it is Avinash.
Jad and Manisha were given the title of Saiyaan Mere Dumbell Bhauji Bichhaye Kambal. Salman said that this duo is appreciated by audience and are fully entertaining together.
Bhatakti Jawani title was given to Jia. Salman told Jia that it looks like she is struggling to decide her true self in the house. Shaana Kauwa Ghu Khayega title was given to Abhishek. Salman told Abhishek that he does not express his opinions and looks like he is lost among the crowd.
Salman reprimanded Akansha for using foul language against Bebika. Akansha replied that Bebika has extreme aggression and that is why I feel like she needs a session.
Salman asked Avinash that was Bebika torturing Akansha and he replied no. Salman then asked same question to Palak and she replied that yes Bebika's behavior was unusual but it was not a torture.
Salman Khan told Akansha that she has set a false narrative about things in the house like she used some mean words against Bebika and her behavior. Salman told Akansha that it looks like she is doing an unnecessary drama, and she has a habit of backbiting and telling lies.
Salman Khan told Palak that she also has entered the house with a false narrative. Salman told Palak that while entering the house she said that she is a perfectionist and cannot stand untidiness. Salman showed some pictures of Big Boss house to Palak in which the house was looking really dirty. Salman said why did you not raise a voice against it.
Salman told Akansha, Palak, and Abhishek to pay attention to the things he told them. Housemates were seen discussing the things that Salman Khan told them in the Weekend Ka Vaar.
Manish Paul arrived on the Bigg Boss OTT stage and Salman Khan appreciated his work. Both Manish Paul and Salman danced on Nayo Lagda song. Salman Khan asked Manish who did he like most in the Bigg Boss House? Manish replied that it is Jad because he is smart.
Salman again asked Manish Paul who he thinks is a winner material? Manish Paul replied Cyrus, Jad, Pooja, and Manisha Rani. Salman asked who is con man and con woman in the house? Manish replied con man is Jad and con woman is Bebika.
Manish requested Salman to promote his show Rafuchakkar in his style and Salman did it quite well. Manish left the Bigg Boss OTT stage and the episode ended.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)