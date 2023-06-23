Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 7 Full Written Update on 23 June: Mayhem in BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 7 Full Written Update on Friday, 23 June 2023: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss song. Avinash told Falak that I don't forget dates and on 22 June it's Palak's mothers' birthday and I proposed her on the same date.
Bebika was seen requesting Bigg Boss to get her out of the jail as it is not her place. She said she wants to be with Pooja, Manisha, and Cyrus. Manisha was seen having fun with Pooja, Cyrus, and Palak in the kitchen. She said that if she didn't get married till 40, she will get a tattoo as 'Koi Toh Pata Lo."
Manisha and Jad were having a funny banter in the kitchen. Pooja and Cyrus said they both are adorable and look great together. Bigg Boss announced that all the three contestants will get an opportunity to get out of the jail.
Bebika got the first chance and was asked to do the face reading of some housemates selected by the audience. These contestants were Abhishek, Manisha, Pooja, and Jia. Manisha and Pooja got good comments from Bebika but Jia and Abhishek got negative comments. Annoyed by Bebika's comments, Abhishek got furious on her and told her that she is in the house because of her father's approach.
Bigg Boss announced, since Bebika has completed the task she should be out of the jail now. Palak was asked to get Bebika out of the jail. Manisha told Bebika that she was a bit more rude with Abhishek. Bebika replied, he was also rude with me and I just gave it back.
Akansha, Aaliya, and Abhishek were seen discussing about Bebika and his father. They said we feel bad for Bebika's father because he is a well known and reputable astrologist and she is quite opposite.
Manisha requested Bebika not to mess with her babu (Jad). Bebika replied if he won't poke me, I won't do anything. Cyrus told Bebika that she has not done his face reading yet. She replied, I don't want to speak truth and make you my enemy. Cyrus said leave it then we are fine.
Jia complained to Avinash that you guys dominate me always and I am left unheard. Avinash explained to her that it is not the scenario. Bigg Boss announced, now it is time for Aaliya to get a chance to get out of the jail.
Aaliya was asked to justify why she has been able to change her image in the Bigg Boss house. Jury members Manisha, Jia, Avinash, Abhishek, and Pooja will judge if she has been able to change her image or not, and if Jury members were satisfied with Aaliya's justification, she will be out of the jail, otherwise her punishment will continue.
Majority of the Jury members said that Aaliya has been successful in changing her image in the house. Bigg Boss told Palak to get Aaliya out of the jail.
Manisha was seen giving Hindi lessons to Jad. She said our Indian language is simple. Bigg Boss announced it is time to give Akansha a chance to get of the jail. Bigg Boss gave Palak two options - either she can get ration worth 30,000 BB currency or get Akansha out of jail. Some housemates suggested Palak to take the ration but others were in favor of getting Akansha out of the jail.
Bigg Boss asked Palak to reveal her decision. Palak said I want ration worth 30,000 because most of the housemates think there is ration crunch in the house. Palak apologized to Akansha and said I wanted to get you out of the jail. Akansha said I am happy with your decision and it was wise.
Housemates got excited after getting the ration in abundant quantity. Bebika told Manisha that Akansha is a gold digger and has conned many guys and she is a con artist.
Jad told Akansha and Palak that I am happy that I came to India and I will take lots of good memories with me. Jad told Akannsha that I want to take our friendship some steps ahead. Akansha said I want to give this relationship some time because it is too early and I am very protective about my relationships.
Manisha asked Bebika what is the reason behind Salman Khan being unmarried and is it true that he has been deceived? Bebika replied that Salman Khan is very kind hearted and he wants someone who will take care of him and his family and that is why he is not married yet.
Jia and Palak were seen hugging each other. Avinash told Falak that it is just show off because they know we are watching them. He added, this friendship is the beginning of a mess. The episode ended.
