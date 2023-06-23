Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 7 Full Written Update on 23 June: Mayhem in BB House

Bigg Boss announced, since Bebika has completed the task she should be out of the jail now. Palak was asked to get Bebika out of the jail. Manisha told Bebika that she was a bit more rude with Abhishek. Bebika replied, he was also rude with me and I just gave it back.

Akansha, Aaliya, and Abhishek were seen discussing about Bebika and his father. They said we feel bad for Bebika's father because he is a well known and reputable astrologist and she is quite opposite.

Manisha requested Bebika not to mess with her babu (Jad). Bebika replied if he won't poke me, I won't do anything. Cyrus told Bebika that she has not done his face reading yet. She replied, I don't want to speak truth and make you my enemy. Cyrus said leave it then we are fine.