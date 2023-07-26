Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 40 Written Details: Ticket to Finale Task Happens Today

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 40 today, Wednesday, 26 July 2023, starts with the contestants waking up to a Bollywood song. Pooja Bhatt brings Bebika Dhurve's breakfast to her bed because she is unwell. Bebika complains that the food is bland and has less salt. Pooja says that she will add salt next time but now she should eat. However, Bebika keeps complaining that the food is bad.
Outside, Manisha is preparing food while Elvish and Aashika are sitting. Three of them are having a conversation. Later, Pooja appreciates Jiya Shankar's cooking in front of Bebika. Jiya asks Bebika if she is jealous. When Bebika, Avinash, Jad, and Pooja are sitting in the garden, Bebika complains that nobody appreciates her cooking. She refuses to cook for others anymore because they bully her.
Soon, Bigg Boss calls everyone into the living area to explain the new task for today. Bigg Boss announces that this is the fifth week and the finale episode is close. He declares that today the task is related to the ticket to the final week.
He says that three contestants can go directly to the final week. Then he says that the ticket to the final week task that will be played today is related to social media. Many BB OTT contestants are related to social media so they know how to make viral content.
The task for today is creating viral content for social media. The group that is able to produce the most viral content will win the task. Bigg Boss asks Avinash to read the rules of the task to other contestants.
According to the rules, the BB contestants will be divided into three groups. Group A consists of Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid. Group B includes Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt, Group C has Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve.
With every buzzer, one group has to talk about the other contestants or things related to the BB House to make viral content. The audience will be watching the group that is performing. The group that makes the most viral content will win at the end and get closer to the finale week.
The buzzer goes off and Team A starts playing. Avinash goes around asking the other contestants what they feel about his and Falak Naaz's relationship. He says them to describe it in one word. Aashika sorts her differences with Jiya and Jad tries to explain to Aashika her flaws.
After Team A, it is time for Team B to make viral content and they start playing as soon as the buzzer is heard. Manisha and Abhishek target Bebika and ask her questions. Pooja interrupts in the middle and says that they are sounding fake.
Pooja says that even though they belong to the same team, she finds Abhi and Manisha talking in a fake tone. They should change the tone and be more real. Manisha is upset with Pooja after this.
Abhishek confronts Pooja and tells her that this is his tone. Both of them have a conversation about this and Abhi feels that he has successfully created some content out of it.
Later, Manisha goes to Jiya and asks her to confess her real feelings for Abhishek. Jiya says that she will talk directly to Abhishek about this. Manisha also asks Avinash whether Bebika was fair in the previous day's task. At the end of the conversation, she says that Avinash always supports the wrong people.
Once Team B's turn is over, Manisha expresses to Abhishek that Pooja has upset her. She found her words demotivating. Abhishek also replies that Pooja Bhatt was unfair. However, Abhi is glad that he has given some viral content while talking to Pooja.
Manisha also speaks to Pooja after the task. Pooja says that it would be nice if they had the conversation during their turn. This would create some viral content and the audience would like it.
Now, it is the turn of Team C to create some content. Elvish asks Aashika if she has any feelings for him. However, they are unable to have a proper conversation because Bebika keeps interfering.
Jiya and Abhishek have a separate conversation where Jiya confesses her feelings. She says that she likes Abhishek and asks him whether he feels the same. Abhi replies that he is in the show to play and not fall in love. However, Jiya keeps flirting with him.
Later, Elvish says Manisha that people might take her flirting in the wrong way. He says that he understands Manisha's intentions because they are friends but many people will not. Elvish also says that he considers Abhishek to be his true friend.
It does not matter to him who wins the BB OTT trophy because, in the end, it will go to their community. He has true brotherly feelings for Abhishek and wants to keep a good connection forever.
Once the task is over, Abhi jokes with Jiya and says that she has accomplished her mission. If Team C wins, it will be because of Abhishek. However, Jiya says that her feelings are true and she stands by what she said even after the task.
Later, Bigg Boss announces that Team C won the task today. Bebika is overwhelmed and starts crying. She believes that she won all by herself even though Elvish thought she is not fit to go to the finals.
At night, Abhishek dares Manisha to go and flirt with Avinash. She will win the dare if she is able to make him smile. Manisha fulfils the dare by flirting with Avinash and making him laugh.
While Abhishek is washing the dishes, Jiya says that Abhishek is not taking her seriously. She knows that if Abhishek has to choose between her and Elvish, he will choose her for the task. However, Abhishek says that he will choose Elvish because he is his brother.
While Pooja, Bebika, Avinash, and Jad are having a conversation outside, Bebika complains that Pooja always scolds her. She is upset and leaves the conversation while Pooja tells her to keep sulking.
Towards the end of the episode, Pooja goes to cheer Bebika. Avinash and Pooja try talking to Bebika. Pooja says that it is time she should remove her make-up and go to bed as the day is over. The episode ends here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)