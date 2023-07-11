Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 25 Written Update: Nomination Special Episode on 11 July

Manisha and Bebika were seen discussing about Avinash and both feel that he is arrogant and spineless. Bebika said that Avinash is also holding up to Pooja because she is a big celebrity.

Manisha hugged Pooja and told her that she has a really nice perfume and she would want to get that to impress guys. Manisha and Abhishek got into a funny banter over spending more time in the washroom.

Bigg Boss announced a nomination task. Bigg Boss said that today's nomination task will be completely personal and housemates have to use their personal belongings to nominate other contestants. Based on audience polls, Abhishek is safe from the nominations. Jia being captain is also safe from the nomination.

Garden area has been turned into a junkyard. Housemates will have to give away any of their personal items to nominate others. Abhishek and Jia will decide whose sacrifice will be accepted or rejected.