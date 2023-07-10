Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 24 Written Update: A Squabble Between Jia & Avinash

On Day 24, Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with a daily morning wake up song and housemates were seen dancing on the tunes. Manisha was seen sleeping and the alarm started ringing. Jia told Manisha that why is she sleeping, Manisha replied that her head is aching badly. Jia taunted Manisha that you are justifying your jail punishment.
Bebika and Abhishek were seen having a funny banter. Falak told Manisha that she is an overthinker and that is why she often has a headache. Manisha and Abhishek were gossiping about Falak. Manisha said that I am getting a feeling that I will have an ugly fight with Falak.
Abhishek told Manisha that Falak wants to be seen anyhow. Manisha replied that she has been told on the Weekend ka Vaar that she is invisible and that is why she is getting unnecessarily involved.
Abhishek was missing home and cried inconsolably. Cyrus, Jad, and Avinash consoled him. Jad told Abhishek that he has a soft heart and his family must be proud of him.
Bebika told Jia that she feels there is a chance of love angle between her and Abhishek. Jia replied that he is not my type. Later, Pooja also said that I don't think there is anything between Jia and Abhishek. Jia and Bebika agreed that Abhishek has a soft corner for Manisha.
Bigg Boss announced an activity. Housemates have to enjoy a feast while indulging into a conversation. Two housemates will be called for the feast at one time. Rest of the housemates will act as viewers and they can press the buzzer the moment they will feel that the conversation is getting bored.
Bebika and Manisha participated first and started talking about Avinash. After a while, Avinash pressed the buzzer and Bigg Boss announced that both Manisha and Bebika must come out.
While having a conversation with Jia, Avinash told Jia that she is not receptive and does not accept suggestions and advices. Jia replied that I feel my opinions are not valued and I am being considered incapable. Falak said that these are just assumptions.
In the second round, Pooja and Abhishek enjoyed the feast and started a conversation. Both of them started sharing their recent experiences in the house. Abhishek said that Falak is eventually getting active in the house after her sister came into the house and motivated her but she should not unnecessarily pick things, instead she should take stand on genuine things.
In the third round, Jad and Jiya enjoyed the feast and started the conversation. Jad and Jiya started praising Manisha and later said good things about Bebika. Pooja pressed the buzzer and said that Jia is acting fraudulent.
In the last round, Avinash, Cyrus, and Falak entered the feast room. Falak started expressing her thoughts regarding her game, and housemates listened carefully. Later, Cyrus and Abhishek also expressed their thoughts and opinions.
Pooja Bhat pressed the buzzer and Bigg Boss announced that Avinash, Cyrus, and Falak can come out of the activity room now. Pooja confronted Jia and asked why did she tell that Pooja took revenge during the feast task. Jia replied that she said it very candidly and did not mean it seriously. Pooja told Jia that she does not like loose talks. Jia said that she will be careful in future.
Jia confronted Avinash and told him that why did he and Falak told Pooja about their personal conversation. Avinash replied that Pooja is also a contestant in the house and she has the right to know. Later, Avinash and Jia got into a squabble regarding certain things. Both started shouting on each other and walked away.
Later, a chaos was seen among the housemates regarding the dinner. Falak told Jia that why didn't she tell her what to make in the dinner because housemates are pouncing on her for not making the dinner. Jia replied that she got into an argument with Avinash and that is why she missed it.
Bigg Boss called Cyrus into the confession room and told him that due to a medical emergency and on the request of his family, he has to leave the house right away and his journey is over.
Bigg Boss called all housemates into the living room. Bigg Boss announced that due to a medical emergency, Cyrus is now out of the house and his stuff should be packed and kept in the store room. Bebika cried and Falak consoled her.
Jia told Abhishek that as long as she is in the house, she should stay away from Avinash and Falak. Bebika told Pooja that after the Weekend Ka Vaar, Falak has changed and seems to be an entirely different personality.
Pooja shared her feelings with Bebika and told her that she will miss Cyrus in the house because she and Cyrus used to spend some good time in the morning. The episode ended there.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)