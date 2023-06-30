Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 14 Written Updates: Who is the New Captain of BB House?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 14 today, Friday, 30 June 2023, begins with the contestants waking up to trendy Bollywood songs. All of them go to the garden. Manisha Rani wishes everyone "Eid Mubarak" and the contestants wish her back. She also compliments Bebika on her outfit. A little later, Bebika and Manisha get into a silly argument in the kitchen. Manisha cries in front of Pooja and says she was just trying to help.

Falaq, on the other hand, scolds Bebika for her wrong behaviour. However, Bebika believes what she has done is right. She says that Manisha is playing the "victim card". As the episode continues, all the Bigg Boss house contestants gather in the living area for a new task. Avinash reads the rules of the game to both teams - Team A and Team B.