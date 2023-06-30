Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 14 Written Updates: Who is the New Captain of BB House?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 14 today, Friday, 30 June 2023, begins with the contestants waking up to trendy Bollywood songs. All of them go to the garden. Manisha Rani wishes everyone "Eid Mubarak" and the contestants wish her back. She also compliments Bebika on her outfit. A little later, Bebika and Manisha get into a silly argument in the kitchen. Manisha cries in front of Pooja and says she was just trying to help.
Falaq, on the other hand, scolds Bebika for her wrong behaviour. However, Bebika believes what she has done is right. She says that Manisha is playing the "victim card". As the episode continues, all the Bigg Boss house contestants gather in the living area for a new task. Avinash reads the rules of the game to both teams - Team A and Team B.
While Pooja, Bebika, Falaq, Avinash, and Cyrus are a part of Team A, Akanksha, Jad, Abhishek, Jiya, and Manisha form Team B. The task for today is a "Dare Game".
The ruling team has to give some dares to the other team which they have to fulfill correctly to win today. The ruling team will get one hour to challenge their opponent with dares and then, the other team will do the same for the next hour. While Falaq is the supervisor from Team A, Akanksha will supervise from Team B.
A stage is created in the garden where the ruling team will go and say the dares via a speaker. The game finally begins with Team A giving the dares first. Cyrus asks members of Team B to swim in the garden, thinking it to be a pool. All of them are able to pass the task.
Avinash asks Akanksha and Jad to kiss in the next task. Akanksha accepts the dare. Avinash further adds that they have to "French kiss" for thirty seconds. Both agree to do so and they pass the dare.
Later, Jad goes to Pooja and Avinash to say that Akanksha is a bad kisser. Pooja seems to be disappointed with the statement and says that she thought Jad was a "man". Team A gives more difficult dares such as drinking four raw eggs in a cup. Akanksha is able to pass that as well.
When Jiya is dared to eat three spoons of chili she refuses to accept it. Falaq asks Jiya, Manisha, and Akanksha to destroy their make-up in another dare. The one-hour ends and now, it is time for Team B to give the dares.
Cyrus is asked to throw away his protein jar. He accepts it, however, Team B says that they were just testing him. Falaq is dared to eat five raw onions. Unfortunately, she gets sick and starts puking. Everyone gets tensed seeing her situation.
Jad dares Bebika, Avinash, and Cyrus to take a shower and change in under five minutes. They are able to complete the task in no time. When Cyrus and Avinash are asked to shave their heads, they refuse the dare.
Finally, the game ends and it is time to know which team wins today. Bigg Boss calls everyone to the living room and after some time reveals that Team B is the winner for today. As a reward, a member from Team B gets to be the new captain.
After a lot of discussions, Team B comes up with three names including Jiya, Manisha, and Akanksha to be selected as the new captain. Pooja points out that Jiya and Akanksha should not be the captain since they are nominated this week.
Team A selects Jad as the new captain. Everyone agrees at that moment so Bigg Boss announces Jad as the new captain of the house. Later, Manisha and Akanksha have a conversation where they say that Jad treats everyone equally. This can be a problem for them.
Abhishek is called to the Confession Room where Bigg Boss asks him why he backed out from being the captain. He says that he is afraid of the allegations that he is rude towards women and arrogant so he thought it's best to stay out of it. However, when Bigg Boss asks if he wants to become the captain, he agrees.
Bigg Boss gives Abhi a task and if he is able to complete it then, he will be the captain. As per the task, whenever a contestant breaks the BB House rules, Abhi has to face any camera and report it to Bigg Boss. He has to point out at least ten rule breaks by the next afternoon. This is a "secret task".
Abhishek is able to complete the task before the estimated time. Suddenly, the BB House alarm goes off and the contestants gather in the living room. Bigg Boss reveals the secret task to others and announces that Abhishek was able to complete it so he is the new captain.
Jad seems disappointed with Akanksha and Manisha for talking behind his back. Pooja, Falaq, and Abhishek have a discussion where Falaq says she has no problem with him.
Avinash, Jiya, and Jad have a conversation where Jiya brings up the kiss topic. Jad says that he does not like two-faced people like Akanksha. The episode for Friday, 30 June, ends here.
