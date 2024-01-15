Bigg Boss 17, Episode 93 Written Updates: Vicky and Ankita at Loggerheads Again

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Karan Johar announcing that the finale of the show is in 2 weeks. Karan gave a task to contestants and asked them to put foam on the faces of those contestants who they think are losers. Arun and Mannara called Munawar loser and applied foam on his face. Isha also applied foam on Munawar's face and said he has no game and is a loser. Ankita called Abhishek loser and applied foam on his face.
Abhishek applied foam on Arun's face and said he doesn't have any stand. Munawar called Samarth loser. Samarth called Ankita loser and a applied foam on her face. Vicky said that Abhishek is loser and applied foam on his face. Isha called Munawar loser and said that he doesn't know how to play the game. Karan Johar called Munawar the winner of the task because majority of the people applied foam on his face.
Karan Johar said that now is the time to know which contestant has got minimum votes, and who will be eliminated. Karan Johar bid goodbye to the housemates and said that he will see them outside the house after the show.
Bharti and Harsh entered Bigg Boss house. Both said that for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss they will shoot a podcast in the house, which will not only air on the television but will also be uploaded on the YouTube. Bharti and Harsh called Mannara, Aisha, and Munawar first in the podcast. Bharti and Harsh teased Munawar for his many girl friends. Bharti advised Ankita and Vicky not to exaggerate their fights unnecessarily. Ankita said that Vicky has a strange habit of interfering in the lives of others.
Bharti teased Vicky's mom during the podcast. Harsh and Bharti called Abhishek, Samarth, and Abhishek on the couch. Bharti called Isha naughty girl, and teased Abhishek and Samarth for falling in love with her. Later, Samarth and Abhishek performed pole dance with each other on Bharti and Harsh's demand. Bharti and Harsh came out of the house and wished good luck to the housemates.
Bigg Boss announced that out of all the nominated contestants, the contestant that has got less votes and will be eliminated out of the house is Samarth. Isha cried and said that because she didn't chose Samarth as captain and that is why he got eliminated. Samarth consoled her and said that it is all decided by audience votes. After Samarth's exit from Bigg Boss house, Isha was seen crying inconsolably. Ankita comforted her and said that she is with her, and therefore she should not feel alone.
