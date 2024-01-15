Bigg Boss 17, Episode 93 Written Updates: Vicky and Ankita at Loggerheads Again

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Karan Johar announcing that the finale of the show is in 2 weeks. Karan gave a task to contestants and asked them to put foam on the faces of those contestants who they think are losers. Arun and Mannara called Munawar loser and applied foam on his face. Isha also applied foam on Munawar's face and said he has no game and is a loser. Ankita called Abhishek loser and applied foam on his face.

Abhishek applied foam on Arun's face and said he doesn't have any stand. Munawar called Samarth loser. Samarth called Ankita loser and a applied foam on her face. Vicky said that Abhishek is loser and applied foam on his face. Isha called Munawar loser and said that he doesn't know how to play the game. Karan Johar called Munawar the winner of the task because majority of the people applied foam on his face.