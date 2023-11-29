Bigg Boss 17, Day 44 Live Updates: Clash Between Neil and Vicky Over Nomination

Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Samarth Jurel recently entered the house as wildcard contestant. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 44 on Wednesday, 29 November 2023 here.
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Thinks Ankita Needs Therapy for Cleanliness
After being asked by Bigg Boss, Isha says that Ankita needs therapy on cleanliness. Isha tells Ankita that she needs to pay more attention to cleanliness and maintain an organized lifestyle. Ankita replies that I do not agree because I think I am mindful about cleanliness. Both get into a heated argument.
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Breaks Down
Mannara Chopra cries inconsolably after an ugly verbal spat with Abhishek. She said that people are trying to be nice with me on my face but later backstab me. Mannara told Sana that nobody is close to me here.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Abhishek Is Heartbroken
Abhishek talks to himself saying that everyone is hurting him. He said that if Samarth had not entered into the house, he would have sorted his issues with Isha. Abhishek was seen disappointed after his fight with Mannara.