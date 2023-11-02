Bigg Boss 17, Day 19 Written Episode: Mannara and Khanzaadi Fight Today; Details

Bigg Boss 17, Day 19 episode aired on Thursday, 2 November 2023, started with the contestants waking up. On one side, Makaan No 2 contestants, including Ankita, Vicky, Neil, Aishwarya, Isha, and Abhishek are having a conversation about duties. Neil says to Vicky that he should not copy the game of the previous contestants of the show. On the other hand, Samarth, Arun, and Sunny are talking about Manasvi's cooking skills.

Samarth says that Manasvi cannot cook. Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the kitchen is open and Ankita runs to cook. Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek, and a few other contestants are in the kitchen. Ankita asks Abhishek to do some work before eating but he does not listen. Ankita complains to Vicky about this and he asks her to act like a leader. She leaves the kitchen area.