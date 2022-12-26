Bigg Boss 16, 26 December Episode 87 Written Updates: Nomination Special
Bigg Boss 16, Monday 26 December 2022 Episode 87 Nomination Special Full Written Updates Here.
Bigg Boss 16, 26 December 2022 Episode 87 Monday Full Written Updates: The episode starts with Bigg Boss anthem. Tina asks Sajid what he wants to have in breakfast and he replies English breakfast like sausages, French toast, and more. Soundarya and Sreejita make fun of Tina in front of Sajid and tell him that she is acting nice because she wants to be saved from the nominations. Sajid says, may be she is actually a nice hearted person. Sreejita says no she wants attention and that is it.
Stan and Archana get into an ugly fight over the house duties. Both pass derogatory comments towards each other. Archana tells Stan that he comes to fight with her because of camera. Stan replies and says she always sits with Abdu and Sajid just for footage. The fight continues.
Bigg Boss calls all the contestants into the living area. He tells housemates that they are inside the house from 3 weeks now and they must be missing their loved ones. Bigg Boss says that this week he will give lots of surprises to housemates and all become happy. Bigg Boss announces the entry of pet Maahim into the house. All contestants are happy, except Sajid who has a dislike towards dogs.
Sajid, Stan, Nimrit and Abdu are sitting together. Sajid tells Abdu that he has changed after he came back from outside. Nimrit and Stan agree with Sajid. Nimrit tells Abdu that she loves him as a best friend but he has changed. She says that if I ever call you and you are in Dubai, I am sure you will not even pick up my call. Abdu says no I haven't changed.
Bigg Boss calls all housemates into the living room and explains a new task. Bigg Boss says, activity area has been turned into a BB Mandi. There will be 5 rounds in the ration task. In each round two housemates will go inside the BB Mandi with mutual agreement among all other contestants. They will pick the 10 items of ration according to their choice.
In the first round, Archana and Shiv goes inside the BB Mandi. Bigg Boss tells them it is not only a ration task but nomination also. He says, they can take either less than 5 items and nominate one contestant or take more than 6 items and nominate two contestants with mutual agreement.
Archana and Shiv pick up 10 items and BB asks two names who they want to nominate. Archana nominates Sreejita and Shiv nominates Vikas. Bigg Boss tells both of them not to reveal the nomination task to other contestants.
In the second round, Tina and Nimrit goes into the BB Mandi. Both of them select ten ration items and nominated Sumbul and Priyanka respectively.
In the third round, Vikas wants to go with Sreejita but Sumbul is also adamant to go. Both Sumbul and Vikas fight and are not ready to go up. Since they don't reach any conclusion, Bigg Boss punishes them and discards the round 3. Bigg Boss also announces that Sreejita, Sumbul, and Vikas can't participate in the other two rounds.
In the fourth round, Priyanka and Shalin goes into the BB Mandi. Both of them pick up 10 ration items and were asked to nominate any two contestants except the already nominated ones. Priyanka nominates Nimrit while Shalin nominates Soundarya.
In the fifth and last round, Sajid and Soundarya goes inside the BB Mandi. Soundarya nominates Shalin while Sajid nominates Tina.
Bigg Boss announces that the task is over. Bigg Boss says that since one round got cancelled and housemates might fall short of ration, he allows Stan and Abdu to pick up 20 ration items from the BB Mandi. Both Stan and Abdu goes inside and collect 20 ration items.
Bigg Boss announces that the nominations are over and this week's nominated contestants are Sreejita, Vikas, Priyanka, Sumbul, Nimrit, Soundarya, Tina, and Shalin.
Priyanka, Tina, and Shalin discuss about Archana. Priyanka says she uses derogatory words and instigates then how can one stay calm and use low tone. Priyanka says despite Archana's insolence, she is never being questioned on weekend ka vaar.
Sajid confronts Abdu about his changed behavior. Abdu says he has not changed and he loves him a lot. Stan also says that Abdu is changed. Abdu tells Sajid that he was mobbed by other housemates when he re-entered the house yesterday and that is why he could not speak to him properly. Both engage into a cute banter.
Shalin tells something to Priyanka and Vikas while whispering. Bigg Boss reprimands Shalin for the same. Priyanka says he had already thought about it. The episode ends here.
Check this space regularly for daily Bigg Boss 16 written updates.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.