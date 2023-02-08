Bigg Boss 16, 8 Feb 2023 Ep. 131 Written Update: Media Ka Vaar on Contestants

Bigg Boss 16, 8 February 2023 Day 131 Full written Update: The episode started with a morning BB anthem. Priyanka gave coffee to MC Stan but Shiv told him that it is just a show off and her real face will come out soon during a task.

Priyanka asked Stan which earring should she wear. Shiv and Stan made fun of her and were seen laughing at her. Shiv and Stan were faking a call to Bigg Boss asking about a haircut.

Priyanka was singing a song and Shiv and Stan were seen teasing her. Housemates came outside into the garden area. Bigg Boss said that till now I have been asking questions to all contestants, today media will ask.