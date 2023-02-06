Bigg Boss 16, 6 February 2023 Episode 129 Written Update - A Surprise Eviction

Bigg Boss 16, 6 February 2023 Full Written Update Day 129: The episode started with Shalin and Priyanka having a conversation about Tina and her best friend monkey.

Morning Bigg Boss anthem played and all housemates started dancing on the tunes. Nimrit and Shiv were sleeping inside Mahim's house and Bigg Boss rang the alarm.

Shiv and Nimrit were seen discussing about Shalin. Both said that Shalin is shameless because he is now okay with Priyanka and Archana as if nothing had ever happened.

Shalin told Priyanka that I need her for dance and Archana made fun of both of them. Shalin & Priyanka danced on 'Main Yehan Hoon' song from Veer Zara.

Archana made two pig tails on Shalin's head and Priyanka laughed uncontrollably.