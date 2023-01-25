Bigg Boss 16, 25 January Episode 117 Written Update: Nomination Special
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, Wednesday, 25 January 2023.
Bigg Boss 16, 25 January 2023 Full Written Episode Update: The episode started with Bigg Boss asking MC Stan about thirsty crow story. He called all contestants into the activity area. Bigg Boss said that in the task there are two thirsty crows who drink blood instead of water. Contestants have to feed blood to the crows by throwing stones into a pot. Each contestant has to nominate two housemates. Since Nimrit is the captain so no one would be able to nominate her.
Nimrit nominated Tina and Priyanka. Shalin nominated Tina and said that she is fake and has a fluctuating personality. He nominated Priyanka also and called her arrogant.
A squabble occurred between Shiv, Nimrit, and Priyanka during the nomination task. Shalin left the activity area because he was feeling anxiety but Nimrit called her back and said that it is against the rules.
Archana nominated Shalin and said that he say lot of bad things about all the girls in the Bigg Boss house. She mocked Shalin by narrating a funny poetry. Archana also nominated Shiv and told him that he never plays independently.
Tina nominated Shalin and said that he has not been able to show his real self in the game so far. Shalin replied to her saying that she is a bad woman and he hates her a lot. Tina also nominated Shiv and said that he has lost his passion and did not fight for the ticket to finale.
MC Stan nominated Archana and said that she fights unnecessarily. He also nominated Tina and said that she was friends with me because I am famous.
Shiv nominated Archana and said that she has low grade thinking and made fun of Shalin even after knowing that he was unwell. He nominated Tina also and said that if she doesn't want to keep any bond with Shalin then why does she make fun of him.
Priyanka nominated Shalin and said that he is the only person in BB house who is disrespectful towards women. She also nominated Shiv and said that he used personal comments against me.
Sumbul nominated Tina and told her that if she thinks Shalin is fake then she is also fake. She also nominated Priyanka and said that she has lot of problem with me and calls me disrespectful.
The nomination task was over. During a fight between Sumbul and Priyanka, Shiv called Priyanka a copy of Sidharth Shukla but Priyanka scolded him and told him not to involve Sidharth in this matter. Bigg Boss announced that Tina, Priyanka, Shalin, and Shiv are nominated this week.
Tina and Priyanka were seen discussing about Shalin. Both said that he is full of vengeance and has a vindictive nature. Shalin said that Priyanka is heartless and didn't even ask me about my health.
Tina mimicked Shalin, Priyanka and Archana also joined her. All three of them laughed while looking at Shalin. Archana was seen narrating some poetry to herself and laughing unnecessarily. Shalin called her spooky but Shiv said that she is a character and no one of us can do this.
Archana was narrating her funny poetry to Priyanka and Tina. Both appreciated her and told her that she is getting better every day. Priyanka told Archana that she seems to be in love. Archana said yes I am in love with Bigg Boss.
Shalin was talking to himself and said that Tina is crass. He said that Tina has to get married outside but she has a bad attitude and ugly nature.
Morning anthem played and housemates started dancing together. Archana narrated a funny joke to Nimrit, Priyanka laughed loudly. Shalin told Nimrit that Tina is least bothered even though Salman Khan insulted her.
An ugly fight occurred between Shiv and Priyanka over Archana. Shiv told Priyanka that she plays a woman card. Priyanka replied that she is a woman and that is why she will play the card.
Archana and Priyanka made a funny poetry on Shiv and both laughed loudly. Archana said that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have made her a poet. Priyanka was eating food and Shiv and Stan moved away from the table. Tina told Priyanka that this is disrespect.
Nimrit told Shiv that Priyanka and Tina were backbiting about him and Stan because they left the table. Shiv said that they are backbiting and pulling down others always.
The episode ended there.
Check this space regularly for daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.