Bigg Boss 16, 24 December Episode 85 Written Updates: Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 24 December Episode 85 Full Written Updates: Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16, 24 December 2022 E85 Full Written Update: The episode starts with Salman Khan making fun of housemates regarding the buzzers. Salman Khan sarcastically addresses Priyanka as Pari-yanka and tells her that since she thinks she is superior than others, she should sit on a throne. A separate chair is brought for Priyanka and Salman tells her to sit on that. Priyanka sits on the chair and Salman starts questioning her.
Salman Khan tells Priyanka that she is always about herself and thinks only she is right in the house. He tells her that she has not even a single friend in the house except Ankit. Salman said, if Ankit is evicted from the house she will be lonely and then if she tries to talk to others, it would look that she is convenient.
Salman Khan asks housemates if Priyanka stops being superior and talks in a low tone, who would be her friends in the house. Everyone raises hands. Salman Khan tells Priyanka to understand and start making friends in the house.
Archana and Soundarya discuss about Priyanka. Both feel that it was right that Salman Khan reprimanded her. Priyanka tells Shalin and Ankit that she is upset about whatever happened and both console her.
Nimrit tells Sajid that Priyanka didn't understand anything Salman taught her today. Soundarya says Priyanka will not change and she makes friends as per convenience. Sajid says whatever it is, she is a nice girl.
Archana tells Sajid about Priyanka and the prize money. Sajid tells her that she can't blame only Priyanka because she is also like her and is always about herself.
Sajid and his friends Shiv, Nimrit ,and Stan say if nominations didn't happen even today, it will be a joke and no one will take the nominations seriously.
Manish Paul comes on the Bigg Boss stage. Salman Khan welcomes him and calls him the best host of the country. Manish Paul tells Salman that he is here for his birthday, which is after few days. Both have fun on the stage. Manish asks Salman Khan about some rumours about him that are circulating on social media and Salman Khan clears each of them
Manish Paul greets housemates and congratulates them for the extension of the season. Manish tells Salman that since it is his birthday in few days, housemates have prepared some performances for him.
Sajid, Shiv, and Stan dance on 'hello brother' song. Tina, Sumbul, and Soundarya dance on MaShaAllah song from Eik Tha Tiger. Ankit and Priyanka perform on 'Chal Pyaar Karegi', Shalin, Vikas, and Archana dance on 'Bhangda Pa Le' Shiv, Nimrit, and Sreejita dance on 'Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai' and in the end all the contestants dance on 'Bhai Ka Birthday hai'.
Manish gives a task to housemates in which any contestant will be asked a question and if housemates reply 'Yes', he/she will be waxed. Stan, Shalin, and Shiv were waxed each time housemates replied with 'yes' to their questions. Manish leaves the Bigg Boss stage.
Salman Khan says goodbye to housemates. All the housemates think that there will be no elimination. Bigg Boss calls all contestants into the living room and tells them that there will be an elimination, which puts housemates into a shock. Bigg Boss says this week voting lines were closed, therefore housemates have to decide among themselves and take one name among Sreejita, Tina, Ankit, and Vikas for elimination. Bigg Boss says, since Sreejita and Vikas spent less time in the house compared to Tina and Ankit, housemates will take the name of one contestant for elimination based on his/her performance in last 24 hours.
All housemates except Priyanka and Sajid take Ankit's name for elimination. Bigg Boss announces Ankit's elimination and tells Ankit to come out of the house. Priyanka hugs him and cries inconsolably. Priyanka tells Ankit that she was not prepared for his elimination and it is unfair that he got eliminated by housemates and not audience. Episode ends here.
