Bigg Boss 16, 2 January Episode 94 Written Update: Nomination Special
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 2 January Episode 94 Nomination Special.
Bigg Boss 16, 2 January 2023 Episode 94 Nomination Special - Full Written Update: The episode starts with Shiv, Stan, Sajid, and Nimrit discussing about the Shalin and Tina's dance during MC Stan's New Year's performance. All of them think it was fake and they were just doing that for camera.
Archana and Soundarya also discuss about Tina and Shalin's relationship. Both think that the relationship is fake and unreal. Archana said that the dance of Tina and Shalin was just for being seen on the cameras and even audience could feel that. Both laughed and kept making fun.
Nimrit teases Shiv by saying that Priyanka has become his new best friend. Shiv says no that is not true.
Shalin, Tina, and Priyanka hug and wish each other happy new year.
Archana is lying on her bed and starts talking to herself. She says Bigg Boss now I will not fight with anyone and I will behave good with everyone. She wishes happy new year to Bigg Boss.
Tina and Shalin are sitting together. Tina tells Shalin that the party should not have happened. Shalin asks the reason and Tina replies that because of the party we both reconciled. Shalin says it is a good thing.
Seeing Shalin and Tina together, Soundarya and Archana make fun of them and start mimicking them. Both discuss that their relationship is of convenience and they are doing this just to stay in the show.
Archana says that both Shalin and Tina have mutual and common friends and that is why they have decided that they will stay low key till the last month of the show and then will pretend to be in love so that they will reach at least top 3.
Abdu hugs Tina and Shalin and wishes them happy new year. He leaves and tells them to hug each other. Tina replies that it was just on new year event only. Abdu laughs and tells them their relationship is confusing because at one moment they are friends and in the other moment they start fighting.
Priyanka tells Shalin and Tina that everyone raised eyebrows on them when they were dancing in the new year party. She says that they both should stay as friends always and not just on a particular occasion because it looks fake. Tina tells Shalin that if they fight again, he should come and apologize to her and he agrees.
Shalin tells Tina let us bury the hatchet and forget whatever wrong happened between us in the past. Both agree that they should support each other and stay friends. Tina tells Shalin that his relationship and behavior with her should be different than other contestants.
Bigg Boss calls Shiv and Archana into the confession room and asks them what was different in the new year party. Both reply Tina and Shalin's dance. Shiv says that their relationship is completely fake and they were just faking out and the crowd could feel that also. Archana agrees with Shiv and both bitch about Shalin and Tina with Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss calls all contestants into the garden area. He says this week is the week of chance and luck. A nomination task related to load shedding has to be played by the housemates. There are 10 houses made of hay in the garden area and each house is lighted.
There will be four round in the task. In each round Shiv will spin a wheel and the contestant's name that will be displayed on the wheel will be an electrician in that round. The electrician will name one name whose light will be cut off and other name whose light will stay on.
In the end the four contestants whose houses will be lit will be safe from the nominations along with Shiv.
Shiv is asked to cut off the lights of seven contestants before the task and he names Tina, Shalin, Soundarya, Archana, Priyanka, Sreejita, and Sumbul.
In the first round, Nimrit is the electrician. She cuts off the power of Sajid's house and saves Sumbul.
In the second round, Sreejita is the electrician. She cuts off the power of Sumbul's house and saves Priyanka.
In the third round, Shalin is the electrician. He cuts off the power of Nimrit's house and saves Tina.
In the fourth and last round, Abdu is the electrician. He saves Nimrit and cuts off the power of Tina.
By the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces the names of nominated contestants of the week, which are Tina, Shalin, Sumbul, Sreejita, Soundarya, Archana, Sajid.
Priyanka, Nimrit, Stan, and Abdu are safe from the nominations along with captain Shiv.
Priyanka, Sreejita, Shalin, and Tina are happy with the nominations and said that this was the most fair nomination till date. Bigg Boss teases Priyanka saying she thinks it was fair nomination because she is safe.
Sajid and Sreejita get into a squabble because of Sreejita's statment against Sajid. Sajid tells Sreejita that he is not scared of nominations and knows he will be safe every time. Sreejita says she just expressed her opinion in front of Soundarya and didn't say anything wrong. Later, Sreejita and Soundarya get into a heated argument.
Bigg Boss calls Priyanka into the confession room and asks her about the new year party. She also says that Tina and Shalin's dance was a little bit awkward because their relationship is confusing. Bigg Boss tells Priyanka that she looks like a third wheel in Tina and Shalin's relationship and it is not good because they might reach finals and she will be evicted in the last week before finale.
Bigg Boss addresses Sajid and Abdu as long son and short son and calls them into the confession room. Both tell Bigg Boss that Shalin and Tina are fake and are flaunting their fake relationship.
Nimrit and Stan are being called into the confession room by the Bigg Boss. Nimrit says their relationship is #fake. Stan says that since both of them got this show after a long break in their career, they are just faking out the relationship to work outside the show.
Archana confronts Shalin about his and Tina's relationship. Shalin says we are just friends like you and Soundarya. Archana tells Shalin that Tina is just acting so that she will go ahead in the game. Shalin tells Tina is herself a strong individual and therefore she doesn't need to fake anything.
Shalin narrates the entire incident to Tina and she gets happy that Shalin took a stand for her in front of Archana.
Soundarya and Nimrit discuss about Tina and Shalin. Nimrit says Shalin is insolent and attacks personally. She continues saying Shalin is 40 years old and still doesn't know what to say and what not to.
Nimrit tells Archana not to get too much involved in Shalin and Tina's matter and don't give them advises to propose each other because they will actually do that for the game and will move ahead.
The episode ends here.
Check this space regularly for the daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.