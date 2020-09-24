Bigg Boss 14: New Theme, Contestant List, Premier Date & More

Unlike Bigg Boss 13, this season will have a mix of celebrities and commoners in the house. Once the contestants sign the contract, they will be in quarantine before they enter the house.

The concept of Bigg Boss 14 is to give the contestants an experience of the pre-lockdown world. When a contestant wins the task they will be able to make the most of the in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.