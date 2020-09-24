Bigg Boss 14: New Theme, Contestant List, Premier Date & More
Salaman Khan will grace TV screens again with the Season 14 of his popular reality TV show Bigg Boss on 3 October. Owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bigg Boss broadcaster Colors TV is taking special health and safety measures.
Unlike Bigg Boss 13, this season will have a mix of celebrities and commoners in the house. Once the contestants sign the contract, they will be in quarantine before they enter the house.
The concept of Bigg Boss 14 is to give the contestants an experience of the pre-lockdown world. When a contestant wins the task they will be able to make the most of the in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.
There is high speculations on the contestants list with many names like Tina Datta, Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Indian Idol finalist Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Karen Patel, Eijaz Khan and TV actress Gia Manek, best known for her role Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathya. Bigg Boss 14 will have 12 contestants.
Apart from these contestants, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also be part of Bigg Boss 14. While the trio will not be contestants, they would have some special powers in the game.
The contestants selected are currently in self-quarantine in different hotels to avoid knowing who their housemates are and also adhere to COVID-19 safety norms. The contestants are currently shooting for their reality videos and introductory performance for opening night, reported The Indian Express, quoting a source. As always, the final list contestants will be only be declared on the premier night of the show.
Bigg Boss 14 will have its premiere on 3 October at 9 pm. Pictures from the house also surfaced online, showing a few low beds covered in pink and orange sheets. Chandeliers with rainbow coloured tinted glass covered the ceiling while a large silver couch could also be seen in the images.
