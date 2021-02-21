Bigg Boss 14 Finale LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch it BB Online
Five finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are : Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli
To everyone who is eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss season finale, your wait ends here. Today, we all will get to know that who takes the Bigg Boss season 14 trophy home.
Yes, season finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be telecasted today. The super popular reality show is hosted by bollywood star Salman Khan. Finalists are also all set to know who amongst them will grab the winner’s trophy.
Five finalists who are contending for winner’s trophy are :
- Aly Goni
- Rahul Vaidya
- Rakhi Sawant
- Rubina Dilaik
- Nikki Tamboli
It just a matter of time that we get to know who among the above mentioned finalists is going to be a winner. Till, then we can speculate about it and hope that the best one wins. In this article we have mentioned all the details on how and when to watch the Bigg Boss season 14 finale.
What time will Bigg Boss 14 finale be telecasted?
Bigg Boss 14 season finale will be telecasted at 09:00 PM on 21 February 2021.
Where to watch Bigg Boss Season 14 Finale on TV?
The Bigg Boss Season 14 Finale can be watched at Colors TV.
Where to watch Bigg Boss Season 14 Finale Online?
In case you don’t have access to television, then you can watch the unedited version of Bigg Boss season 14 finale online on your smartphones and laptops/desktops at Voot App and MX Player. Jio users can watch it online oh Jio TV, and Vodafone users can do the same on Vodafone Play.
