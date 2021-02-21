Bigg Boss 14 Finale LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch it BB Online

To everyone who is eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss season finale, your wait ends here. Today, we all will get to know that who takes the Bigg Boss season 14 trophy home.

Yes, season finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be telecasted today. The super popular reality show is hosted by bollywood star Salman Khan. Finalists are also all set to know who amongst them will grab the winner’s trophy.

Five finalists who are contending for winner’s trophy are :

Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya

Rakhi Sawant

Rubina Dilaik

Nikki Tamboli

It just a matter of time that we get to know who among the above mentioned finalists is going to be a winner. Till, then we can speculate about it and hope that the best one wins. In this article we have mentioned all the details on how and when to watch the Bigg Boss season 14 finale.