Big Boss 17, Episode 94 Written Update: Nomination Special Task on 16 January

Vicky shouted on Ankita and said that don't force me to disclose all things about you. He said that I have always supported you but you are portraying me wrong. Vicky said that I was always with you even during the time of Sushant Singh but you are not with me in this house. Ankita replied that you are every time with Mannara and this is making me insecure. Vicky said that even outside BB house, you don't allow me to go out with friends but you want freedom for yourself. He said that if you don't want me to talk to Mannara and then I will stop doing this. Vicky left the room by saying that I will not talk to you ever. Later, Ankita apologized to Vicky and both sorted their differences.

Ankita said Isha that I will detach myself from Vicky and will stop getting possessive. She said that I have been through many problems in my life and that is why I have become this, and I am scared of losing Vicky. Ankita said that she is carrying a heavy baggage from past and that is affecting her relationship with Vicky.