Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli, Family Members Test COVID-19 +Ve

“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma…,” he added.

Rajamouli's upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), was slated to be released on January 8, 2021. The film stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others.

In the film, actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR play the roles of two characters based on Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It is touted to be a fictional drama set in a pre-Independence era.



Rajamouli recently announced that following the completion of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, he would be working with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film will go on floors in 2022, and will be produced by KL Narayana.

At the time, actor Mahesh Babu confirmed the news and tweeted, "4 all u people there's sum really good news:) looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:)FINALLY :) (sic)."

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, Telangana had reported a total of 58,906 cases of COVID-19. Out of this 14,663 are active after 43,751 people have recovered and 492 people have succumbed to the virus. The state has a recovery rate of 64% and a fatality rate of 2.26%.



