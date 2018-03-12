Jukebox: Celebrate Atif Aslam’s Birthday With These Hits

In 2005, Bollywood got a taste of Atif Aslam’s mesmerizing voice as the Pakistani singer crooned the hit track Woh Lamhe... for Mahesh Bhatt’s Zeher. There was no looking back, as the singer-songwriter continued to give Hindi cinema several soulful hits over the years in films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Race, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more recently Tiger Zinda Hai.

The singer-songwriter and actor turns a year older on 12 March. Atif was in the news after his song from Salman Khan’s film Notebook was dropped following the ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack that took place in February 2019. But we believe you can never keep a talented voice down.

Tune into Atif Aslam’s most popular numbers right here: